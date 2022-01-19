Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Chris Sutton: Idah has the attributes... Now he needs the ruthlessness

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 12:00 PM January 19, 2022
Adam Idah of Norwich wins a header during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Norwich City legend Chris Sutton believes Adam Idah has the quality to become a star. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

In recent conservations and bits of analysis I've done on Norwich City, I've admitted to feeling a little frustrated about Adam Idah's progress. 

But it comes from a place of admiration, I believe he has all the attributes to become an important player for Norwich. This goal against Everton could be the spark for a brilliant second half of the season, but he has to prove it.  

When he first emerged, I thought he would kick on quicker than he has. 

**

You can continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's column exclusively on the Pink Un + app here

-  If you have not already done so, get a free one month trial to read more columns from Chris and our other experts by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Don't Miss

Norwich City fans enjoyed a 2-1 Premier League win over Everton at Carrow Road

Updated

City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Dowell of Norwich and Adam Idah of Norwich at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow R

Norwich City vs Everton

‘Everton couldn’t cope with him’ - Shearer hails City striker’s display

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City’s Adam Idah celebrates and own goal by Everton’s Michael Keane during the Premier Leagu

Idah hungry to prove himself for City as patience pays off

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory at the end of the Carabao Cup Second Round match

Farke returns to work in Russia with 'positive feeling'

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon