Chris Sutton: It has to be now for Adam Idah at Norwich City

For the last few seasons, Adam Idah has been seen as a player at Norwich City with massive potential. At 21, now is the time for the Irish international to realise it.

He burst on the scene with that hat-trick against Preston and I predicted that he wouldn't look back from that position but setbacks and injuries have halted his progress at the club.

In the Championship, you would hope that the opportunity to play regularly and in a senior role will come for him. Then it is down to him to snatch it with both hands.

There is only so long that you can be bracketed as someone with potential, eventually, you have to come to the fore and prove that you can realise it. This cannot be another season where he is on the cusp of the team and playing second fiddle. He has to make his mark.

Idah isn't a new name, but he could quite plausibly provide the X Factor that Norwich need next season. He needs to do it for himself, more than anything.

He is at an age where he will be approaching his peak physical condition and will have a better understanding of his own game but eventually, it needs to click for him. Those tough experiences will have been something that he has learned from.

