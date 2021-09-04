Idah's frustration as Ireland's woes continue

Video

Published: 7:11 PM September 4, 2021 Updated: 7:37 PM September 4, 2021

Adam Idah's search for his first international goal for the Republic of Ireland continues. - Credit: PA

Adam Idah's search for his first international goal continues as Ireland's 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan made it 15 competitive games without a victory.

Ireland's 1-1 draw saw them record their first point of the qualification process for the World Cup at the halfway stage.

The Canaries' striker was one of the few bright sparks for Ireland in a draw that does little to ease the pressure from Stephen Kenny's shoulders.

Idah squandered a glorious chance to open his international account in the second period when he nodded Daryl Horgan's inswinging cross wide when he should have hit the target.

An impressive run down the right did see him tee up a chance for Aaron Connolly in the first half, but the Brighton forward's shot was deflected behind for a corner. Shane Duffy's late header rescued a point and saved Kenny's side from further embarrassment.

It does little for their prospects of qualifying for next year's World Cup and adds to the frustration being felt by Irish supporters at present.

City defender Andrew Omobamidele was an unused substitute despite his impressive international debut in Portugal earlier this week.

Finland's unbeaten start to their World Cup qualification continued with an important 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan in Helsinki.

Teemu Pukki started the game as they continued their quest to qualify for their second successive major tournament after featuring at Euro 2020. City's striker is closing in on making history as his country's record goalscorer and requires just two goals to surpass Jari Litmanen's tally of 32.

The wait to break that record continues, with Pukki firing a blank during this fixture. The 31-year-old had two major sightings of goal during the game but put both wide. Joel Pohjanpalo's header ensured they moved up to second in their qualification group.

City newboy Mathias Normann got another 60 minutes under his belt as Norway eased past Latvia 2-0.

The midfielder was combative and provided plenty of energy, although lacked the passing range displayed at times during their midweek clash against the Netherlands. Normann's partnership alongside Sampdoria's Morten Thorsby is earning plaudits and is providing Norway with an aggressive streak in the centre of the pitch.

The 25-year-old, who signed for City last weekend on a season-long loan from Rostov, is still working his way back to full fitness after missing the entirety of pre-season with his previous employers.

Stephen Kenny is feeling the heat as Ireland made it 15 games without a competitive win. - Credit: PA

Normann is viewed as an integral part of the international setup under Stale Solbakken and earned his ninth cap for Norway this evening.

Erling Haaland's penalty after 20 minutes put Norway ahead before Mohamed Elyounoussi doubled their advantage in the second period.

Norway's victory has taken them to the top of Group G temporarily, with Ozan Kabak's Turkey set to face Gibraltar later this evening. A victory would see them return to the summit and move one point above Normann's men.