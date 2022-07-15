Idah makes injury return for City U23s

News

Adam Idah made his return from a knee injury on Norwich City Under-23s duty against MK Dons - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fit-again Norwich City striker Adam Idah played 40 minutes of an under-23s' 6-0 friendly defeat to an MK Dons XI on Friday at Colney.

The Republic of Ireland international had not played since February, when he suffered a knee injury in Norwich City's Premier League 1-1 draw to Crystal Palace.

That curtailed a growing impact under Dean Smith which saw him notch a landmark goal in the home league win over Everton in January, and play his part in the 3-0 victory at Watford the same month.

Idah stepped up his recovery at the club's German training base but has not been involved in any of the opening three friendlies.

Smith confirmed after the midweek 2-0 friendly at King's Lynn Idah would feature at Colney rather than travel with the rest of his squad to France on Saturday for a warm up against Marseille.

Idah was replaced by Tyrese Omotoye following the first drinks break, in a 3x30minute format, for a development squad that also featured Tony Springett and Jonathan Rowe.

📋 Here's how our U23s line-up to face MK Dons in their first pre-season friendly at 2pm!#NCFC pic.twitter.com/K1ZEo3X4Uz — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) July 15, 2022

Matt Smith, Darragh Burns' brace and late goals from Connor Grant, Dan Kemp and Callum Tripp sealed an emphatic win for the League One Dons, who make the short trip to King's Lynn Town on Saturday to continue their preparations for the new season.

Liam Manning’s starting line-up included recent signing Dawson Devoy, making his first appearance in an MK Dons shirt, plus former Norwich youngster Matt Dennis.

The visitors went in front on 13 minutes when Grant sparked a turnover and slipped in Smith to finish from close range.

Burns had a tap in to double MK's lead and slotted his second past Archie Mair. Grant latched onto Burns' pass to race clear for number four and Kemp added a fifth via a post, before 15-year-old Tripp controlled Joel Anker's lay-off to seal the rout in stoppage time.

Alan Neilson's young Canaries have upcoming friendlies against their counterparts from Scottish side Hibs and local rivals Ipswich, along with non league opponents Braintree and Wingate and Finchley.

City's u23s reached the Premier League 2 play-offs last season, before they were beaten on penalties at Wolves u23s in the semi-final.

City 23s: McCracken (Mair 31), Watt (Thorn 75), Hills, Shipley, Stewart (McIntosh 61), Brooke, Riley, Springett (Coker 75), Kamara, Rowe (Duffy 61), Idah (Omotoye 40) Subs (all used).

MK Dons: Ravizzoli, Gyamfi, Jules (Ilunga 61), Devoy, Smith (Tripp 61), Burns, Dennis (Kemp 61), Grant (Anker 61), Holland, Tucker (O’Hora 61), Davies. Subs (not used): Sandford, Watson, McEachran, Johnson, Barry, Lewington, Grigg.

Goals: Smith (13), Burns (34, 51) Grant (60), Kemp (85), Tripp (90)



