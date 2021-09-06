'It's my job to score goals' - City hitman aims to start firing

Video

Published: 7:00 PM September 6, 2021

Norwich City and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah is desperate to get off the mark for his country - Credit: PA

Norwich City forward Adam Idah is on a World Cup mission for the Republic of Ireland to break his duck.

The 20-year-old has earned plaudits against Portugal and Azerbaijan over this international period, but is yet to open his account at senior level from nine appearances.

The Irish go into Tuesday's home test against group leaders Serbia still looking for their first World Cup qualifying win of the current campaign.

Idah spoke of his frustrations over a lack of game time at club level ahead of the Portugal game, with Teemu Pukki starting the first three Premier League matches.

The Cork bred striker is vying with Josh Sargent to grab any chance behind Pukki, but for his country has emerged as first choice since former Under-21s boss Stephen Kenny took over.

“Look, it’s my job to score goals. I haven't scored for Ireland yet and all I want to do is get off the mark and start scoring," he said. "I’ll keep building, keep working hard and hopefully they'll come soon.

"I'm quite confident as a striker so I’ll just have to keep working hard and improving and we’ll see how it goes.

“We know that we need to win games and that's what we want to do as footballers. It is quite a new squad. It does take time to build when there's a lot of young players.

"There’s still send a lot of games to come. We'll try and prove people wrong.

“We believed in ourselves as a team from the start. We can still qualify for this and that's our main target, to qualify for the World Cup. We're going to fight till the end and we're hungry to get more points. That's what we're going to do.”

