Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

'It's my job to score goals' - City hitman aims to start firing

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:00 PM September 6, 2021   
Norwich City and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah is desperate to get off the mark for his country

Norwich City and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah is desperate to get off the mark for his country - Credit: PA

Norwich City forward Adam Idah is on a World Cup mission for the Republic of Ireland to break his duck.

The 20-year-old has earned plaudits against Portugal and Azerbaijan over this international period, but is yet to open his account at senior level from nine appearances.

The Irish go into Tuesday's home test against group leaders Serbia still looking for their first World Cup qualifying win of the current campaign.

Idah spoke of his frustrations over a lack of game time at club level ahead of the Portugal game, with Teemu Pukki starting the first three Premier League matches.

The Cork bred striker is vying with Josh Sargent to grab any chance behind Pukki, but for his country has emerged as first choice since former Under-21s boss Stephen Kenny took over.

“Look, it’s my job to score goals. I haven't scored for Ireland yet and all I want to do is get off the mark and start scoring," he said. "I’ll keep building, keep working hard and hopefully they'll come soon.

"I'm quite confident as a striker so I’ll just have to keep working hard and improving and we’ll see how it goes.

“We know that we need to win games and that's what we want to do as footballers. It is quite a new squad. It does take time to build when there's a lot of young players.

Most Read

  1. 1 City's bold vision to harness big data
  2. 2 Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match
  3. 3 Injury scare for City midfielder ahead of Arsenal clash
  1. 4 City stars open up on Covid cases
  2. 5 How does City's new Premier League squad compare to two years ago?
  3. 6 Pundit launches staunch defence of Canaries
  4. 7 City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
  5. 8 Why City's patience paid off in Kabak pursuit
  6. 9 How new Canaries defender's Liverpool loan unfolded
  7. 10 'A beast' - Scotland assistant heaps praise on City skipper

"There’s still send a lot of games to come. We'll try and prove people wrong.

“We believed in ourselves as a team from the start. We can still qualify for this and that's our main target, to qualify for the World Cup. We're going to fight till the end and we're hungry to get more points. That's what we're going to do.”

NCFC Extra: Norwich City's bid to harness big data

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Republic of Ireland's Adam Idah reacts to a missed chance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Video

Idah's frustration as Ireland's woes continue

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Mathias Normann in midfield battle for Rostov in the Russian Premier League

Video

'He likes to tackle even if he has the ball' - Norway boss on Normann

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Scotland's Billy Gilmour reacts during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Parken Stadiu

Video

Gilmour stars as Scotland record important win over Moldova

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour missed a big chance in Scotland's 1-0 World Cup win over Moldova

Video

'I have to be more clinical' - Self-critical Gilmour on starring role

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon