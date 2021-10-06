Kenny backs Idah to rediscover goalscoring touch

Video

Published: 12:43 PM October 6, 2021

Stephen Kenny has backed Adam Idah to rediscover his goalscoring form for club and country. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Adam Idah will find his goalscoring form again, insists Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

The striker is yet to get off the mark for club or country this season, prompting questions about his starting role in Kenny's line-up for upcoming international matches against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Ireland's chances of qualification for next year's World Cup remain slim but the attention has always been on embedding the next generation of talent into the side with a long-term approach being taken.

That includes Idah, who has been thrust into the side by Kenny after scoring lots of goals at youth level but is yet to open his Ireland account at senior level.

After bursting onto the scene with an impressive hat-trick in the FA Cup against Preston, Idah has failed to nail down a starting berth for his club side despite being rated highly by Daniel Farke and the powers that be inside Colney.

Idah finds himself behind Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent in the Canaries' pecking order and was open about wanting more game time at Carrow Road during the last international break.

Idah will be hoping he can end his goalless run for his country during this international break and take that form into his football at club level.

Kenny has been making a case for the defence on Idah's inclusion in Ireland's line-up and backs him to rediscover the goalscoring touch that saw him become such a highly rated young talent on the main international stage.

“I felt Adam Idah performed really well in the previous internationals and actually got at least one man-of-the-match award.

“He led the line well and ran the channels and offered a threat with his pace in a lot of the games, and obviously his header was inches wide against Azerbaijan in the home game.

“He’s frustrated himself. It certainly bothers him that he hasn’t scored yet, but he’s giving us an awful lot of attributes. He is the highest goalscorer we have all our under-age teams in our history," Kenny told the Irish Examiner.

“He’s the record goalscorer through the under-age teams, so he is a natural goalscorer, but he just hasn’t been able to take one for the senior international team yet. I’m sure that’s a matter of time.”

