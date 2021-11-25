AGM updates: Follow live as shareholders put questions to City board

Live

Norwich City's AGM returns to being an in-person event at Carrow Road this year and our correspondents will be there to bring you the live updates.

Shareholders have their annual opportunity to put questions to City's board of directors, as some of the club's formal business is concluded.

The club's majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones are expected to be in attendance alongside other members of the board. Stuart Webber and Zoe Ward will also be present.

Head coach Dean Smith isn't attending the meeting due to only joining the club a fortnight ago, with the first-team continuing to ramp up preparations for this weekend's clash against Wolves at Carrow Road.

City currently sit 19th in the Premier League after back-to-back victories against Brentford and Southampton. Those wins have restored some belief amongst supporters after a testing start to the campaign.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the AGM take place virtually last season, with shareholders asking questions over Zoom. This evening's proceedings will be mostly held in person, although some fans will still join the conversation remotely.

City estimate the pandemic forcing games behind closed doors has cost them around £30million but projected a profit for the recent financial year.

But had it not been for a £48.8m profit from players sales during then the Canaries would have posted a pre-tax operating loss of £26.6m

