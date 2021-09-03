Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City confirm forward exit

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:12 PM September 3, 2021   
Aidan Fitzpatrick has left Norwich City

Aidan Fitzpatrick has left Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aidan Fitzpatrick is the latest Norwich City player to leave by mutual consent.

The 20-year-old's exit was confirmed on Friday evening, joining senior players Moritz Leitner, Marco Stiepermann, Louis Thompson and Timm Klose in recent days as players departing before the end of their contracts.

The Scottish prospect was highly rated when he arrived from Scottish club Partick Thistle in 2019, for a reported initial £350,000, but failed to make a senior appearance at Norwich.

Both Rangers and Celtic had been linked with Fitzpatrick following his Patrick breakthrough.

Fitzpatrick was the first Thistle player born in the 2000s to play and score for the club when he netted on his debut as a teenager.

He spent last season on loan north of the border at Queen of the South, where he made 22 league appearances in the Scottish Championship.

The youngster did feature for City's development squad during the most recent pre-season, scoring in a 3-3 draw at Boston United.

