Recently released City winger finds new club

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:53 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM September 8, 2021
Aidan Fitzpatrick of Norwich City U23’s and Rob Nizet of Norwich City U23’s during Norwich City U23

Former Norwich City youngster Aidan Fitzpatrick has a new club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aidan Fitzpatrick has found a new club after leaving Norwich City last week. 

The winger has rejoined Scottish Championship side Queen of the South on a permanent basis after impressing out on loan last season. 

Fitzpatrick became the latest Canaries player to mutually terminate their deal this summer, joining Mo Leitner, Tom Trybull, Marco Stiepermann, Timm Klose and Louis Thompson in leaving Carrow Road before the end of their respective deals.

The winger signed for Norwich in 2019 from Scottish outfit Partick Thistle for a fee reported initially as being worth £350,000, but failed to make a senior appearance at Norwich. 

During his breakthrough season at the Firhill Stadium, Fitzpatrick was linked with moves to Celtic and Rangers. He became the first player born this century to score for Partick when he netted on debut. 

Allan Johnston, manager of Queen of the South, is delighted at being handed the opportunity to sign the young attacker on a permanent basis after he impressed at Palmerston Park last season. 

Fitzpatrick made 22 appearances for the Doonhamers, scoring twice. 

“Aidan is someone we know well. He earned his move from Partick to Norwich with his performances, but things haven’t worked out for him down south," Johnston told the QotS official website. 

"We immediately showed our interest when he became available as he has the ability to cause teams problems. This gives us other options going forward and more competition for places and it gives him the chance to kick start his career again”.

