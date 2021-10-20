City hold off interest from Chelsea to secure youngster on pro deal

Video

Published: 3:44 PM October 20, 2021

Norwich City have secured the long-term services of highly-rated youngster Alex Matos who has been interesting a host of top clubs.

The teenager, who caught the eye with a flurry of excellent performances for the U18s last season, has been rewarded with his first senior deal after beginning a two-year scholarship with the Canaries in July.

Similarly to other academy graduates like Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis, Matos arrived at City from Luton Town as an U12 and was playing a year above his age group even at that early stage.

Norwich beat a host of other top sides, including Chelsea, to Matos' signature and have now managed to secure his services on a professional basis. Interest has remained in the striker as he has moved up the ranks, prompting City to move swiftly to tie him down just three months after becoming a scholar.

As a ten-year-old, Matos was viewed as one of hottest young talents in English football but former City academy chief Gregg Broughton helped convince the youngster to swap Kenilworth Road for Norfolk despite lucrative offers elsewhere.

The versatile attacker scored six goals and registered five assists in just 11 appearances in the U18 Premier League last season. City hold high hopes for what Matos could achieve if he continues to progress.

Whilst holding first-team aspirations, the striker is now hoping his injury problems are behind him so he can push on and stake a claim for a regular spot in Alan Neilson's U23 side.

Speaking to the club's official website, the youngster outlined his hopes for the future as he continues his development at Colney.

“I’m very delighted to have signed my first contract at this club,” he said. I’ve been here for quite a long time, about six years, and I want to take the next step in my football journey.

“I’m very happy to sign my pro deal so quickly because it shows that I’m progressing through the ranks.

“I’m a forward who can play anywhere in the front line. My pace is probably my best attribute, getting into the box and creating chances. It’s a big part of my game.

Chelsea are one of a few top clubs to hold an interest in Norwich City youngster Alex Mathos. Credit: Norwich City FC - Credit: Norwich City FC

“It’s a very good opportunity for me, because Norwich City produces a lot of good young players. Hopefully, I can be one of those.

“This season has been a tough one. I’ve been out with an injury, but I’m recovering now and hopefully I can get back to full fitness. One of my targets is to try to become a starter in the Under-23s later this season and I think that’s very achievable.

“The first-team is one hundred percent a big target for me and if I keep playing how I am and keep progressing then that’s a thing that will become very close.”