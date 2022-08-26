Sunderland boss Alex Neil in Stoke talks on eve of Norwich visit - reports

News

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has reportedly been granted permission to speak to Stoke City about their managerial vacancy. - Credit: PA

Sunderland have reportedly granted manager Alex Neil permission to speak to Stoke City on the eve of Norwich City's visit to Wearside, according to reports.

The ex-City boss was due to hold a 9am press conference ahead of the Canaries visit, but that has been pushed back to 2pm after 'internal meetings overran'.

Reports are now suggesting that Neil has been allowed to talk to Stoke about replacing Michael O'Neill as boss, with the Northern Irishman dismissed yesterday after an under-par start to their campaign.

Various reports, including from Sky Sports, are suggesting that Sunderland are keen to retain Neil, who signed a rolling contract upon his appointment at the Stadium of Light in February.

He guided them to promotion back to the Championship via the playoffs and has lost just two league matches as Sunderland boss.

This will do little to help preparations for Sunderland with Norwich travelling to the North East this afternoon ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

🚨 Understand Sunderland boss Alex Neil has been given permission to speak to Stoke over their vacant managerial position. O’Neill was sacked by The Potters yesterday, and Neil’s stock is high following an impressive 6 months at #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 26, 2022

Neil, who managed Norwich between 2015-17, also spent four years at Preston North End before being dismissed in March 2021.

Bookmakers have also installed the 41-year-old as odds-on favourite to replace O'Neill at Stoke, with this move gathering momentum throughout Friday morning.

Neil is now scheduled to hold his pre-match press conference at 2pm this afternoon.

Dean Smith spoke at length about the former Norwich boss at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, but now there is uncertainty about who will be occupying the home dug-out tomorrow.

"I know all about what he did getting this club promoted through the play-offs to the Premier League. I've come across him a number of times when we have played against each other. Obviously when he was at Preston.

"He had a great promotion last season," Smith said. "A lot of other managers have gone in there and found it really tough at Sunderland, and he's got them promoted in his first attempt. A good manager. And his team is always hard to play against.

"I watched them at Stoke last weekend and I think he would agree with me he wasn't happy with what he saw in the first half, because he looked very angry.

"But second half they definitely played a lot better. From the games that I've seen on video as well they are very much a front foot team."