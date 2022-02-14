Neil bids to emulate City promotion success

Interview

Alex Neil admits he has plenty of work to do to repeat his stunning promotion impact at Norwich City after taking charge at League One big hitters Sunderland.

Neil guided the Canaries to a memorable Wembley play-off win within six months of his arrival at Carrow Road. Now he faces a similar challenge with the fourth-placed Wearsiders, who sit currently four points out of the automatic promotion spots.

The Scot returned to the game on Friday, after his departure from Preston, signing a rolling one year deal, and took charge of his first game in a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon - with Alex Pritchard on target for the Black Cats.

Neil was able to rely on the experience of men like Bradley Johnson, John Ruddy, Alex Tettey and Russell Martin when he first took charge of the Canaries, and he is looking to the same formula in the north-east after a stalemate at the Dons.

"It's a platform in terms of, we've lost three in a row and that's a point, but if we want to be in the mix come the end of the season then we've got a lot of work to do," he said. "What struck me about that team was that I think there were seven players under the age of 22. So there's not a lot of experience there and there's a gap in terms of, experienced players have come into the club but they've not had many minutes, so they're coming from a standing start.

"Then you have a lot of lads in their first year and at the minute, a lot of them look tired.

"Ultimately, we haven't got a huge of amount of options so that's something I need to have a good look at.

"I need to get minutes into these experienced players because they are key players if I can get them going. The difficulty I've got is that I've got very limited time in which to do that.

"We've got quality, but we're young and naive in certain areas of the pitch. They have quality too, but it's about game understanding, knowledge, which comes from repetition, matches, and that will be a focus for us without overloading them.

"Confidence is a massive thing, too, obviously. We've got to understand where these boys are in their development.

"These next few games are going to be really important."

Neil's Stadium of Light reign starts against fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons on Saturday. Pritchard, who signed for Neil at Carrow Road for a reported £8m in August 2016, has already warned his Sunderland team mates want to expect.

"Hard work is a given, you have to work hard," he said, quoted by the Sunderland Echo. "It’s difficult when the gaffer comes in on Friday and you only have one day with him, but we’ll have a full week next week so we’ll be better.

"When you are playing for Sunderland you have to work hard and that is the number one rule.

“You should wear the shirt with privilege and that’s what the gaffer said at full-time, and we know that, the boys know that.”