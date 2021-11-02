Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Tettey backs under-fire Farke

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:58 PM November 2, 2021
Updated: 5:52 PM November 2, 2021
Alex Tettey feels Norwich City's squad must take their share of the blame for the current struggles

Alex Tettey feels Norwich City's squad must take their share of the blame for the current struggles

Norwich City legend Alex Tettey reckons any finger pointing for a wretched Premier League start should be directed at the players as much as Daniel Farke. 

Tettey finally bowed out after nine years at Carrow Road a Championship title winner last season, and admits it is tough now watching his old club struggle. 

The Norwegian midfielder was part of two relegated City squads from the Premier League in his career, but believes his former boss is being short-changed. 

“I understand the criticism. They spent money, maybe not compared to other top flight teams, but they have spent money and the manager and the staff were at this level before so they should know what to expect,” he said. “You can point fingers at the manager, for the line up or the style or the changes, but it comes down to the players on the pitch.

"The manager cannot correct mistakes or defensive behaviour if one striker scores against four defenders in your own penalty box.

"The players are in those situations, they have to improve, they have to work on their own game. 

“When you are outside the club you see them spending £50m on international players, but they have still brought in young players.

"These are not the finished product, compared to maybe Brentford and the type of signing they have made last summer.” 

Tettey returned home to first club Rosenborg to finish his playing career, and make the first moves into youth coaching. But the 35-year-old still has a huge affection for the Canaries, and feels it is still too early to write off their survival chances. 

City head to Brentford this weekend bottom of the pile after two points from 10 games, but Tettey is backing Farke's strugglers to respond.

“They have that punch in them,” he said, speaking on BBC Five Live. “When you are a football player at Norwich at this level everyone will come at you. This is the Premier League and every team is rock solid, regardless of where they are in the league.

"I have a big belief if they can get the first win all that heavy pressure on their shoulders will drop and they will feel more comfortable, the belief will come back, and hopefully they can stay up. 

“It is a place I have a lot of fond memories. When you are there nine years you feel comfortable with the club and the people and the area.”  

