City legend Tettey announces retirement

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:30 PM December 18, 2021
Former Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey has now called time on his playing career

Alex Tettey has officially called time on a 17-year professional career that saw him win two Championship titles and be part of a Wembley play-off final triumph for Norwich City.

The 35-year-old rejected the chance of another year with the Canaries after his second Championship title win in 2021 to return home to first club Rosenborg.

Tettey made it clear last month he was preparing to hang up his boots, and the former Norway international posted a message to his 35,000 followers on his instagram account on Saturday night.

The popular midfielder reflected on his boyhood journey from Ghana to the professional game and his hopes to embark on a coaching career.

A host of former Norwich City team mates paid tribute to Tettey from James Maddison to Teemu Pukki and Nelson Oliveira.

Tettey made 263 senior appearances for the Canaries, after being signed from Rennes by Chris Hughton in 2012. His final game as a professional came as a second half substitute for Rosenborg in mid-October in a 2-2 home draw against Valerenga. 

