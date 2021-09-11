Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Early defeats won't define City's season, insists Omobamidele

Connor Southwell

Published: 7:53 PM September 11, 2021    Updated: 8:01 PM September 11, 2021
Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele is remaining upbeat despite a fourth successive Premier League defeat. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League fate won't be defined by their pointless start to the season, according to teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele. 

The Canaries are the only side in the division yet to pick up a point after a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates that saw Mikel Arteta's men move up the table with a result that will ease the pressure on the Spaniard. 

Despite being good in patches, City lacked a cutting edge at the top end of the pitch and failed to test Aaron Ramsdale. 

Daniel Farke will be able to extract positives from their performance though, but it will be points rather than praise that keeps them in the top-flight this season. This game ends a difficult opening four fixtures for City, with newly promoted Watford up next. 

Omobamidele, who made his Premier League debut for City, believes improvement has been visible in the last two matches and remains hopeful that Norwich can get their first points on the board next weekend.  

“Your season isn’t defined by the opening four games," he said. "We just have to go again. Four games are gone now so we just have to focus on the next one.  

“Against Leicester, it was a good performance and we didn’t get the points we deserved. Today was similar, we played well but didn’t get rewarded with points.

“It’s disappointing. Especially with the way the lads played today. I think there are a lot of positives we can take from the game.  

“There’s large portions of the game that we dominated.

“When we actually played two or three passes, we found ourselves in the final third. We need to build on that and get ready for Watford."

Ultimately the difference was a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second period, although City's players felt aggrieved as the linesman's flag stayed down despite the Gabonese international tapping home from a position that many felt was offside. 

VAR adjudged that the final touch had come from a City player, meaning the goal stood despite intense protests from those in yellow and green. The decision that saw Kenny McLean's header chalked off against Leicester made this even more infuriating for Farke's men. 

The Norwich players complain to Referee Jonathan Moss about Arsenal's goal but after a review by Video Assistant Referee Jarred Gillett the goals is given during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 11/09/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's boss was also frustrated by an apparent handball in the build up by Bukayo Saka and Omobamidele shares the disappointment of his head coach. 

“Straight away when it went in, I thought the linesman was going to put up his flag but he didn’t. We had to wait. I don’t know if they used VAR but even when I looked up at the screen, it looked like a clear offside.  

“I haven’t watched it back but it’s disappointing," the Irish international reflected. 

Connor Southwell
Mark Armstrong
David Freezer
