Chris Sutton: Solid foundations pushing City up the Championship table

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 6:00 AM September 14, 2022
Grant Hanley of Norwich, Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich and Tim Krul of Norwich involved in a goal mo

Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele are developing a fruitful defensive relationship for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

For all the focus that has been on the top end of the pitch at Norwich City in recent weeks, quietly they are building solid foundations at the back. 

In the Championship two years ago, Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson formed a partnership that set Norwich on their way to the title. 

At Premier League level, their overall structure wasn't good enough. Their midfield failed to offer suitable protection and they were porous throughout a campaign that saw them concede 84 goals and finish with just 22 points. 

Dean Smith has the task of ensuring Norwich are more robust and resilient, first to achieve promotion from the Championship and then with the objective of surviving in the Premier League. 

Statistics show that newly promoted teams who come up with a good defensive record tend to fare better in the top-flight. 

After eight games, only Sheffield United and Preston have conceded fewer goals than Norwich. Three clean sheets in their last four matches display their recent improvement. 

