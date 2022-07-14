Omobamidele candidly reflects on City injury nightmare

Interview

Andrew Omobamidele has opened up on the struggles he encountered during a long injury battle that robbed him of eight months of football at Norwich City.

A back fracture suffered last December ruled the highly-rated central defender out of the second half of the Canaries' Premier League campaign that culminated in relegation.

Omobamidele made his first appearance in 2022 when he started Norwich's third pre-season fixture against King's Lynn Town on Tuesday night.

Reflecting candidly on the experience, Omobamidele paid tribute to City's medical staff and his colleagues in the dressing room for helping him through a frustrating period in his career.

"It's difficult for any player when you get injured and it wasn't the best time for me," he reflected.

"It was a part of my back that hadn't fully matured yet and I was playing both first-team and international football so there was a lot of load on that specific area. It was unfortunate for me that my body wasn't able to cope with it.

"In another sense, I'm a little bit grateful that it came and it's gone now instead of two or three years down the line. I'm just happy that I've gotten over it.

"I need to thank the sports scientists and the physios because over that eight months you do have days where you're not motivated at all. During that period not playing football, I've learned a lot off the pitch about mental health.

"We have great staff and all the lads are great and helped me through that. I have massive respect for the lads who are out for a year with ACL injuries. You never really know what that's like until you go through it."

Contending with injuries can prove difficult for professional footballers, who are left to complete rehabilitation away from the training pitches and are forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich goes close during the Pre-season friendly match at the Walks Stadium, King's Lynn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 12/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Which begs the question - how do you emerge from those days that are particularly tough? For Omobamidele, the answer came from receiving a timetable to work to for his return.

"It was good for me to see some specialists and for them to give me a plan. I had an end goal and that was this game against King's Lynn.

"Through that seven and eight months, that was my focus," Omobamidele said. "On those days where I was feeling unmotivated, I realised those were the days where I needed to put in the work.

"It kept me going and gave me a goal to get back."