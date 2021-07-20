Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Interview

City ace Omobamidele relishing every moment of first-team action

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:48 PM July 20, 2021   
Norwich City have started pre-season training, pictured are Andrew Omobamidele, left, and Dimitris G

Andrew Omobamidele is relishing every moment in Norwich City's first-team picture. - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Andrew Omobamidele is cherishing every opportunity handed to him in Norwich City's preparation for the upcoming Premier League campaign. 

The teenager has arrived back at Colney in impressive shape and looks set to be involved in the first-team picture in the top-flight having kicked on from his brief run of matches at the back end of their Championship triumph last season. 

Omobamidele is on the cusp of making his international debut for Ireland and has featured in both City's friendly matches so far. 

The latest was a 1-0 victory against League One promotion hopefuls Lincoln City at Colney on Tuesday afternoon, and the towering 19-year-old felt the test was a step up from their opening game against King's Lynn Town on Friday. 

"It wasn't perfect today but as a centre back you pride yourself on clean sheets so it doesn't really matter if it's a friendly or not," he said. “I’m just cherishing every minute I can get. I’d play 90 minutes every week if I could!

You may also want to watch:

"It was more competitive. They were a bit more aggressive than King's Lynn so you have to move the ball quickly.

"As we go into the best league in the world, you need to be tested so these games are perfect.

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke opens up on Buendia Villa sale
  2. 2 City defensive absences for Lincoln friendly
  3. 3 City announce Premier League casual home ticket prices
  1. 4 City transfer link to Rangers' prospect wide of the mark
  2. 5 Grant Hanley signs new City deal
  3. 6 Paddy Davitt: Hanley's untold City story deserves wider praise
  4. 7 Lees-Melou nets winner in training ground friendly against Lincoln
  5. 8 Farke hails Lees-Melou impact in Lincoln win
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid rejected for €10m rated striker
  7. 10 Canaries' Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

"We struggled a bit to find the solutions in the final third like that last pass and our final touches weren't quite on it but we got the win," he told City's official channels. 

“Even though it’s a friendly, we’ve won two from two now and we want to take the momentum from pre-season into the league so we’ll go into [Huddersfield on Friday] with the same mentality. We want to win games and work on stuff that needs to be worked on.”

Pre-season under City boss Daniel Farke is said to be gruelling and high intensity. 

King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Andrew Omobamidele has played every minute of Norwich City's two pre-season fixture. - Credit: Archant

This is the first one endured by Omobamidele, who was previously in the youth set-ups before his accelerated call-up to the first-team picture due to defensive injuries. Despite that, the defender is enjoying the preparations so far. 

"We've been in a lot and been running. It's a new challenge because it's my first time with the first team during pre-season but it's good so far.

“Recovery is so important, it’s like half your day. Train, eat, sleep, repeat. It’s as important as training.

“I knew it was going to be hard because of the step up from the Under-23s but I didn’t really know what to expect. It’s been hard running but I’m getting used to it now.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke on the touchline King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Norwich City chief 'confident' of Aarons stay amid Atletico reports

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke on the touchline King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Opinion

Connor Southwell: Do City's new additions point to a change in approach?

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
TC&BTB

Video

Jet skis and beach parties - insight into Cantwell's promotion celebrations

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons in pre-season training with Norwich last week

Who's ready to challenge Atletico Madrid for City ace Max Aarons?

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus