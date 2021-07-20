City ace Omobamidele relishing every moment of first-team action

Interview

Published: 6:48 PM July 20, 2021

Andrew Omobamidele is cherishing every opportunity handed to him in Norwich City's preparation for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The teenager has arrived back at Colney in impressive shape and looks set to be involved in the first-team picture in the top-flight having kicked on from his brief run of matches at the back end of their Championship triumph last season.

Omobamidele is on the cusp of making his international debut for Ireland and has featured in both City's friendly matches so far.

The latest was a 1-0 victory against League One promotion hopefuls Lincoln City at Colney on Tuesday afternoon, and the towering 19-year-old felt the test was a step up from their opening game against King's Lynn Town on Friday.

"It wasn't perfect today but as a centre back you pride yourself on clean sheets so it doesn't really matter if it's a friendly or not," he said. “I’m just cherishing every minute I can get. I’d play 90 minutes every week if I could!

You may also want to watch:

"It was more competitive. They were a bit more aggressive than King's Lynn so you have to move the ball quickly.

"As we go into the best league in the world, you need to be tested so these games are perfect.

"We struggled a bit to find the solutions in the final third like that last pass and our final touches weren't quite on it but we got the win," he told City's official channels.

“Even though it’s a friendly, we’ve won two from two now and we want to take the momentum from pre-season into the league so we’ll go into [Huddersfield on Friday] with the same mentality. We want to win games and work on stuff that needs to be worked on.”

Pre-season under City boss Daniel Farke is said to be gruelling and high intensity.

Andrew Omobamidele has played every minute of Norwich City's two pre-season fixture. - Credit: Archant

This is the first one endured by Omobamidele, who was previously in the youth set-ups before his accelerated call-up to the first-team picture due to defensive injuries. Despite that, the defender is enjoying the preparations so far.

"We've been in a lot and been running. It's a new challenge because it's my first time with the first team during pre-season but it's good so far.

“Recovery is so important, it’s like half your day. Train, eat, sleep, repeat. It’s as important as training.

“I knew it was going to be hard because of the step up from the Under-23s but I didn’t really know what to expect. It’s been hard running but I’m getting used to it now.”