Dogged Sunderland win will bind City's squad closer together - Omobamidele

Match reaction

The dogged nature of Norwich City's 1-0 victory over Sunderland will bring the Canaries closer together in the dressing room, Andrew Omobamidele believes.

City's defenders, including the Irishman, were forced to put their bodies on the line as they managed to keep a clean sheet despite Sunderland's continued pressure throughout the contest.

It was an underpar performance by Norwich's standards, but grinding out a victory in spite of that is a marker of a good side.

Omobamidele believes the nature of the victory will create a togetherness within the squad as they continue to navigate the relentless Championship schedule.

“Games like that really bring us together as a team.

“When you’ve gone to war together it makes the bond stronger. You realise more about your fellow players. You always want to feel like the player to the left to the right are ready to go to war at anytime.

“Games like today really solidify that," Omobamidele said. "The boys I’m playing alongside, Grant (Hanley) and Tim (Krul) behind me making saves at point-blank range – it shows a lot about our character.

“You need that. You aren’t always going to have games where you pass through teams. Sometimes you have to battle and when you have a bit of quality like Aaron (Ramsey) and Josh (Sargent) had today, you can then see it out like we did today.”

Norwich had to contend with a galvanised Sunderland, who performed impressively considering the circumstances surrounding current boss Alex Neil.

The Scot was absent for this fixture, instead watching his soon-to-be new employers Stoke beat Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Instead of creating a chaotic reaction, the hosts and their supporters used that situation to construct a siege mentality.

Josh Sargent's goal gave Norwich City a 1-0 win over Sunderland. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Despite the pressure Norwich faced for prolonged spells of this encounter, they defended well, with Omobamidele putting that down to the experience in their squad.

“I think it did affect the stadium a bit but we can only control what we can control. That is the view we have in our dressing room.

“In the first 10 or 15 minutes, we were under pressure and they fed off the crowds’ energy but I thought we dealt with it so well," City's defender said.

“We have the right mix of experience and youth. Those (experienced players) helped us through those moments because they’ve been in them countless times.”