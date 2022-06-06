Andrew Omobamidele signs new Norwich City deal

Breaking

Irish international Andrew Omobamidele has signed a new long-term contract at Norwich City, extending his stay until 2026.

The highly-rated 19-year old defender has put pen to paper on an improved deal at Carrow Road after impressing since emerging from the academy towards the back end of the Canaries' Championship title-winning campaign in 2020/21.

Omobamidele has missed the second half of City's top-flight relegation with a back injury but Dean Smith is relishing the prospect of working with the defender next season.

He made just five top-flight appearances this season, scoring his first senior goal in City's 3-1 defeat to Leeds United back in October.

The new deal continues Omobamidele's rapid rise through the City ranks.

He signed his last contract with the Canaries in December 2020, making his senior debut just one month later as a late substitute in a 2-1 win against Cardiff City.

Omobamidele was handed a run in the team under Daniel Farke starting at Preston North End. He retained his place for the final seven games of the season as City secured their second title in as many seasons at that level.

He signed for City from Irish side Leixlip United as a 16-year-old before impressing in the under-18s and under-23s.

Omobamidele is expected to play a significant part in Norwich's fightback from relegation next season.

PROFILE: How Norwich City discovered Omobamidele

Speaking about his new deal at Norwich, the defender believes it marks another important milestone as he looks to continue his progress in Norfolk.

“It’s a great moment for me. It’s another stepping stone in my development and I just can't wait to keep going at this club," he told City's official channels.

“One of my biggest aims is to just keep developing and trying to cement my spot in the starting 11 week in, week out,” he added. “I want to be a first team player, playing every week, to be one of the first names on the teamsheet over the next 12 months. That what I’m really going to put my focus to.”

Smith has regularly expressed frustration that injuries have prevented him from working with Omobamidele this season, but he maintains the future is bright for City's young defender.

“I am really pleased,” he said. “He is a young player who has got an awful lot of potential.

“Unfortunately, we have been robbed of him this season. He only managed to play in one game for me against Tottenham and he showed signs of what he can become. I am really looking forward to working with him. He has got through his injury problems now and things are looking up for him.

“He can be very good. He is quick, he is a good defender and he is calm on the ball. He is good in both boxes, as you saw with his header against Leeds. He really does go an attack the ball and he can be a goalscoring centre-half for us.”