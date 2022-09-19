Injury blow for City ace Omobamidele

Injury news

Norwich City centre back Andrew Omobamidele has pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad with a groin injury.

The highly-rated defender will remain at Colney for further assessment over the international period, after the Football Association of Ireland confirmed he had dropped out of the squad for upcoming Nations League games.

Irish media reported he picked up a groin issue in Saturday’s 1-1 Championship draw against West Brom. The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes at Carrow Road, and has been an ever-present for Dean Smith this season after recovering from a stress-related back injury.

Omobamidele only featured once for Smith in the Premier League relegation season, but signed a new longer term deal with the Canaries in the summer.

City do not resume their Championship promotion push until a scheduled trip to Blackpool on October 1.

Omobamidele was in line to earn his sixth senior cap in this weekend’s Nations League game against Scotland. The Republic also have a home game in the same competition on September 27 against Armenia. Fellow Irish international Adam Idah is sidelined at present with a knee injury.

Omobamidele’s central defensive partner at club level, Grant Hanley, had needed injections for a shoulder problem to play in Norwich’s last two home games.

Hanley is another set to be away on international duty over the coming fortnight for Scotland, but Smith indicated after the Baggies’ stalemate there would be further discussions with the relevant medical departments in coming days.

“He had an injection to play (on Saturday). Now there will be discussions between our medical team and Scotland as to whether he goes and travels,” said Smith. “I was worried when he got pushed onto his shoulder very early on but he was able to continue.”

Smith is already without his two first choice left backs Dimi Giannoulis and Sam McCallum due to early season injuries, although Giannoulis is on course to return ahead of the domestic World Cup break in November.