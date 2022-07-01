Anglian Home Improvements to become Barclay Stand sponsors

News

Norwich City have announced that Anglian Home Improvements will become the new sponsors of the Barclay Stand for the 2022/23 season.

The partnership will see the company reignite its relationship with the club after a 20-year association ended in 2017.

New signage will be seen at the top of the Barclay Stand alongside the club's new crest and the 'Norwich Weave' font.

City legends Adam Drury and Darren Eadie were involved in the launch of the partnership, with the Canaries' former left-back pleased to see the local-based company involved with the club again.

“Anglian have supported Norwich for many years and, as a result, have been there for some of the club’s best moments - from the Premier League to Championship winning campaigns, so it’s great news for fans to be able to welcome them back as sponsors for the 2022/23 season," Drury told club channels.

Rachael Munby, Anglian Home Improvements marketing director, is pleased that the company has been able to re-align with the football club and is excited to see how the season unfolds.

“As a large employer and innovator in Norwich for over 60 years, we’re delighted to be able to provide local support by sponsoring The Barclay stand for the season with a team that is very important to the Norwich community," she said.

“Everyone at Anglian is excited to see what this new season holds for Norwich

City, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to be a part of it.”

The agreement will see Anglian Home Improvements make a number of tickets available to its manufacturing team in Norwich as part of their ongoing rewards programme.

City legends Adam Drury and Darren Eadie unveiling the new partnership with Anglian Home Improvements with the company's marketing director Rachael Munby. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Anglian was first established in 1966 by George Williams in Norwich and has transformed the homes of nearly two million customers.

City's commercial director Sam Jeffrey is delighted that an agreement has been struck with the locally based company.

"We’re so pleased to welcome Anglian Home Improvements back as one of our primary partners from the 2022/23 season onwards," Jeffrey said. "They are a prestigious local brand with strong links in the community, so it’s great that both businesses are able to come together and collaborate like this.”