Gunn determined to make the most of his big City chance

Interview

Angus Gunn has been handed an opportunity as Norwich City's first-choice goalkeeper in recent weeks. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Angus Gunn currently has hold of Norwich City's starting goalkeeper's shirt - and he is determined to keep it.

Since re-joining Norwich in the summer of 2021, the aspiration for the boyhood City fan has been to start regularly for the club.

The Norfolk-born shot stopper has been forced to be patient in his pursuit for a starting berth with Tim Krul preferred at the start of this season despite some strong Premier League performances from the 26-year-old towards the end of last year.

After a couple of mistakes from the Netherlands international, Dean Smith has handed Gunn his big opportunity.

In his opening two matches as a City starter this season, both have ended in defeat despite Gunn saving a penalty against Watford and doing little wrong against Luton.

Speaking in the wake of City's defeat to Luton on Tuesday, it was clear he intended to do everything he could to retain it.

"I've just been keeping my head down previous to this and training as hard as I can," Gunn said. "I got my opportunity at Watford and felt that I did pretty well.

"It's down to me to keep the shirt now, I feel. It's the manager's call and I can only do what I do on the pitch.

"It obviously means a lot. The defeats haven't looked good on the team or myself. We want to win games and keep clean sheets so I'm a bit gutted about that.

"It's all about staying together as a group through the tough times. Hopefully we can come through this and get a positive result against Sheffield United on Saturday."

Carlton Morris netted the only goal of the game as Luton beat Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The only goal in the game was scored by former Norwich City striker and FA Youth Cup winner Carlton Morris, who galloped into the box before finishing past Gunn.

It was a battle between friends, with Gunn revealing post-match that the pair started their footballing journey together at Norwich.

"I started here with Carlton when we were eight. He is probably the player that I have known the longest in my life," he said.

"He has gone onto his own career path and is doing well. I wish him all the best for the future."