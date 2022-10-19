Candid Gunn calls for City improvement

Match reaction

Angus Gunn has urged Norwich City to rediscover their positive early season performances as they search for a remedy to three successive Championship defeats.

The Canaries were frustrated by a dogged Luton side in a 1-0 loss at Carrow Road on Tuesday night as ex-academy graduate Carlton Morris netted a superb winner.

It is a result that leaves Norwich in fifth as they prepare for testing trips to promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley over the next week.

Gunn, who has earned a reprieve to the starting line-up during this tricky run, is calling for the players to take collective responsibility as they search for a more consistent level of performance.

"I don't think the performances have been good enough, to be honest," Gunn said. "Before, we were picking up points whilst not playing well in some cases.

"You need to do that in the Championship but from our point of view, we need to get back to the positive performances. When we do that, I don't think there are many teams in this division that can handle us.

"We are all in this together - the staff and the players as a group.

"It's down to us. We are the only ones who go out on the pitch and we definitely have to do better."

Boos met the final whistle at Carrow Road, with supporters becoming increasingly frustrated by what some perceive to be an underperformance from a squad that is expected to mount a challenge for the title this season.

Gunn, himself a boyhood Norwich fan, understands their frustrations but has called for unity as their testing run of fixtures continues.

"The fans are going to be frustrated with the results when we don't pick up points," he reflected.

"I think, from our point of view, we need all the support we can get and it's difficult during the game when you hear that type of negative reaction but, as players, we need to turn that around and make sure they are feeding us positivity.

"We all want the same thing. We all want promotion. All I will say is stick by us. We will stick together as a group and hopefully we can come out of this in a good way."