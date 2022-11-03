Quest for consistency the driving force behind fine Gunn form

Interview

Angus Gunn denies Lyndon Dykes with an impressive save in the second half of Norwich City's goalless draw with QPR. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Angus Gunn's desire for consistency is fuelling his impressive form as Norwich City's first-choice goalkeeper.

The Canaries shot stopper was named as man of the match during their goalless draw with QPR on Wednesday after making a string of impressive saves.

Most notably, his ability to divert Chris Willock's low shot from range onto the post with his fingertips followed by a smart save to deny Lyndon Dykes' header in the same move.

Whilst a host of Norwich players search for form, Gunn has been displaying his quality with a host of impressive stops.

Reflecting on his personal form, Gunn reiterated the importance of building on a productive month between the sticks despite patchy team form.

"Personally, I feel confident and, as a goalkeeper, I feel that every game I've played I've felt more comfortable. I don't know what the reason for that is.

"I just wanted to get a consistency in my performances," he said.

"I'm happy with the last month, hopefully I can continue this. It's about the team. We've not had a good month statistically in terms of points but I feel like I've done pretty well.

"Hopefully, everyone can get back into form and that will convert into wins."

Gunn has replaced experienced campaigner Tim Krul in goal but feels a positive and close relationship has helped to push the competition levels between them in training.

"We train together every day so it's probably slightly different but it's a professional relationship like everyone in the team," he said.

"We have to back each other whoever is in the team. I feel like, personally, I did that well when I wasn't in the team and I think he's doing it well with me."

Norwich's point against QPR leaves them in the promotion mix as they approach the final two matches ahead of the World Cup break - starting with a trip to Rotherham on Saturday.

After a bright start on Wednesday night, City's level of performance dropped - reigniting the conversation among some about why they can only impress for spells with games.

Angus Gunn has made a positive impression since replacing Tim Krul between the sticks for Norwich City.

Gunn feels the expectation of a 90-minute performance is unrealistic given how matches ebb and flow.

"I think that is quite normal in football matches for it to swing both ways," Gunn said.

"There aren't many games where you can have 90 minutes of control. It's all about how you deal with the setback if you fall behind or manage the game when you go ahead.

"That's quite natural in football, I think."