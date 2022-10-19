Former City winger Pilkington announces retirement

News

Former Norwich City winger Anthony Pilkington has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.

The winger, who made 82 appearances during a three-year spell at Carrow Road, confirmed the news on social media having departed League One side Fleetwood Town in July upon the end of his contract.

Pilkington also represented the Republic of Ireland on nine occasions under Giovanni Trapattoni and former Norwich boss Martin O’Neill between 2013 and 2016.

During a 16-year professional career after spells with Preston, Manchester United and Blackburn as a youngster, Pilkington played for eight clubs including Wigan, Cardiff as well as a brief spell in India with East Bengal.

Pilkington joined City in July 2011 for a fee of £3million from Huddersfield Town. His first goal came in September of that year during a 2-1 win over Bolton.

The winger netted eight goals in his debut season in the top-flight, becoming a pivotal player in the process.

He was a part of the last Norwich team to survive in the Premier League under Chris Hughton in 2012/13, making 30 appearances and scoring five goals, including the winner in a famous 1-0 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United at Carrow Road.

Pilkington left Norwich in the summer of 2014, joining Cardiff in a reported £1m deal.

Posting on social media today, Pilkington said: “It all started 16 years ago after a cold Wednesday night at Gigg Lane.

“I was playing non-league football against FC United for Atherton Collieries in the North West Counties League.

“We won 3-0 and I scored the hat-trick that changed my life forever.

Pilkington continued: “Today, here I am making the biggest and toughest decision of my life so far, I will be retiring from the beautiful game.

“I am so grateful for all of the opportunities and memories the game has given me.

“As a young boy all I ever wanted to do was play football, so to go on and play internationally for the Republic of Ireland and also in the Premier League against the best players in the world really was a dream come true.”