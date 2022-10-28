City finance chief Richens on £66m loan, Attanasio, January and local media approach

Interview

Norwich City's finance director Anthony Richens answered fan questions on a host of subjects surrounding the club.

From Mark Attanasio's involvement to funds for January window, the City chief had his say.

You can read his thoughts below...

£66m loan:

“Financing and loans are not uncommon in any business, not just football. We’ve taken the loans to ensure we can manage our cashflow accordingly and make sure that we can meet our liabilities as they fall due.

“I think it’s important to say at this point and not forgetting that club was impacted around £35m due to Covid, that obviously has a significant impact on cashflow and therefore loans have enabled us to secure the strongest possible squad for the Premier League season.

“As per the club’s model, we always model multi-period looking at different scenarios. The worst case scenario always doesn’t include promotion. In those scenarios, an element of player trading would be needed and that would be based off the cash deficit in that period. That would also include any business expenditure. What we try to do is maintain a model that has a base level in there so we almost forecast that position ahead of time.”

Have the club got money left for transfers in January?:

“As of today, we believe that we have a strong enough squad to compete and to get us promoted.

“We worked tirelessly in the summer, first of all to keep our club together but also to bring in some players that would maximise the opportunity to get promoted back to the Premier League.

“Having said that, we have to understand that we have injuries and other things going on on the pitch so we always look to January. As it stands today, if we were to do anything in January, then we would need alternative financing be it through a player sale or other financing means.”

Mark Attanasio has invested £10m into Norwich City. - Credit: USA Today

Benefit of Mark Attanasio’s involvement with Norwich City:

“There are multiple benefits. First of all being financial. The club has issued c-preference shares to the value of £10m.

“Alongside that, Mark’s involvement at the board level has also brought in a fresh pair of eyes and fresh view of things.

“The club have felt some other benefits around exec level and senior management level where we are knowledge sharing with our counterparts at the Brewers. There are some trips lined up over the international break where specific staff members will actually be able to meet their counterparts in Milwaukee.

“Hopefully the synergies will keep flowing and, as and when we get to work with Mark more closely, the benefits of that will keep growing.”

Approach with the local media:

“We’re really proud of the relationship we have had with our local media over the last few seasons.

“The media are provided with access to players after every game, win, lose or draw, they are invited to the Lotus training centre pre every game. This isn’t something that every all clubs provide to their local media.

“I think what we’re referring to here is the slight change in the last six months or this season specifically is the privileged information.

"Previously, the club would provide local media with privileged information ahead of time. There is a scenario when I know our head of communications would actually look to announce transfer information based on local media’s deadlines.

“That’s the type of situation where the club has changed its stance following a break of trust and therefore that’s the only part that has changed for us over the last season.

“Also, I think it’s worth noting that we are really proud of our in-house content and in-house channels whether that be through our recently launched app where we are engaging with our supporters at unrivaled levels.

“From us, it’s all about engagement and ensuring that people feel connected to the club in other ways. That doesn’t necessarily need to be through the local media channels. We look to grow our content and our communication strategy. Hopefully, fans begin to feel more able to access information and more empowered with the information we provide.”