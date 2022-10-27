Interview
City chief Richens rejects supporter disconnect claims
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Anthony Richens has dismissed suggestions of any disconnect between Norwich City and its supporters.
The Canaries finance director is the latest member of the club's executive committee to record an episode of in-house video series 'The Insight', where fans questions are selected and put to those in charge of the club.
Both Sam Jeffery and Neil Adams have previously been the subject of these videos, with Richens discussing the latest on finances and the latest accounts released nearly a fortnight ago.
Supporters also put the question of disconnect - with City fan Mark Jones asking: 'Are the club happy with the current disconnect between the club and its fanbase?'
In reply, Richens rejected those suggestions that supporters were feeling distant from the club they support.
"I think this has been very much overplayed by social (media) and through the media," he said on The Insight.
"From us, we can clearly see that the fans are supporting the club this year whether that be through attendances at home games or the incredible support we've seen on the road.
"We had 1,800 fans at Blackpool; at Sheffield United we had 2,800 fans there. So I think to claim there is a disconnect between the fans and the club, I'm not sure that is the case."
Richens went to speak about the atmosphere at Carrow Road.
"The one thing I look for when we mention this is the atmosphere at Carrow Road in some of the home games," he said.
"I think there is, in my opinion anyway, there are certain points in certain games that I can look at and say that players were looking at the crowd and the fans to get behind them that edge to go on and win the game or get themselves into a game.
"At those points, I'm not sure the crowd has been there for them. Therefore, in this situation, it's a bit of a chicken and egg situation where the fans are looking to the players to spark that relationship and that connection but the players need that sort of support to inspire them.
"In my opinion, that disconnect isn't really there. It's more of a support level at Carrow Road that will fire that into place."