City recall young keeper from League One loan

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:08 AM January 6, 2022
Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair warms up before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair warms up before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Norwich City have recalled young goalkeeper Archie Mair from his loan at League One side Lincoln City.

The Scottish international signed for the Imps back in September on a season-long loan but has failed to make a single appearance for Michael Appleton's side. 

Mair, who recently signed a long-term deal with the Canaries, has made the bench on three occasions this season but has failed to displace West Brom loan keeper Josh Griffiths. 

Griffiths was recently denied permission to play in the FA Cup first round by his parent club amid speculation over a potential recall this month, but Mair was overlooked for that game with Sam Long, who has spent a portion of the season on loan to Gainsborough Trinity, preferred. 

Mair hasn't been included in a matchday squad for Lincoln since their 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury back in October. 

Lincoln are hovering precariously above the drop zone in League One after a disappointing start to the campaign. Mair returns to Carrow Road likely to head out on loan again with another club.

The 20-year-old is highly thought of by the people who matter inside the club and had an impressive loan spell with King's Lynn Town in the National League last season. 

Injury eventually curtailed his season at the Walks, with the Linnets keen to renew his services last summer. Mair preferred a move to the EFL, although his spell at Sincil Bank hasn't worked out as initially hoped.

