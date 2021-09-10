PRESSER: Arsenal v City - McLean boost, Giannoulis out; Sargent a doubt

Live

Published: 12:57 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 1:22 PM September 10, 2021

Norwich City's Kenny McLean had to cut short his international duty with Scotland due to injury - Credit: PA

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League game at Arsenal - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Farke has had limited time to work with all his squad due to the international period, but the City head coach has some added options since defeat to Leicester City with Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak both in the building.

Farke will be asked whether it is too soon for either to have a leading role at the Emirates. The fitness of Kenny McLean will also be a topic, after he pulled out of Scotland's World Cup qualifying win in Austria for assessment by the club's medical department.

Farke will provide a full fitness update, with Bali Mumba picking up a knee injury prior to the international break and Przemyslaw Placheta yet to play any part this season due to the effects of Covid.

Christos Tzolis did make a return from a calf issue for Greece in a match-defining midweek cameo. The exciting teenage attacker has yet to feature in the Premier League for his new club.

