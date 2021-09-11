TEAM NEWS LIVE: Arsenal v Norwich City

Video

Published: 1:45 PM September 11, 2021

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke has several selection headaches ahead of City's trip to Arsenal. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to the Emirates to face bottom of the league Arsenal, and our Canaries correspondents will bring the team news live from the capital.

The Canaries are still searching for their first points since returning to the Premier League and are hoping to inflict further misery on Mikel Arteta's spluttering Gunners.

New signings Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak are both available to make their City debuts are completing moves to Norfolk in the final few days of the transfer window. The Schalke loanee hasn't played a game since April, however.

A host of City players returned to Colney late after representing their countries.

Josh Sargent is a doubt after suffering jetlag and complaining of pain in his hamstring after an extensive journey back to the UK from the States. The striker was playing for his country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Christoph Zimmermann are absentees for their visit to Arsenal after suffering from neck and ankle injuries respectively. Christos Tzolis is poised to return to the matchday squad after recovering from a calf injury.

Arsenal are boosted by the return of several key players, including midfielder Thomas Partey and £50million signing Ben White.

New signing Takehiro Tomiyasu could be handed his debut after completing a deadline day move from Bologna.

- Watch our City correspondents Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt from the Emirates live just before 2pm