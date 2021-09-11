Video
TEAM NEWS LIVE: Arsenal v Norwich City
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City travel to the Emirates to face bottom of the league Arsenal, and our Canaries correspondents will bring the team news live from the capital.
The Canaries are still searching for their first points since returning to the Premier League and are hoping to inflict further misery on Mikel Arteta's spluttering Gunners.
New signings Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak are both available to make their City debuts are completing moves to Norfolk in the final few days of the transfer window. The Schalke loanee hasn't played a game since April, however.
A host of City players returned to Colney late after representing their countries.
Josh Sargent is a doubt after suffering jetlag and complaining of pain in his hamstring after an extensive journey back to the UK from the States. The striker was playing for his country in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Dimitris Giannoulis and Christoph Zimmermann are absentees for their visit to Arsenal after suffering from neck and ankle injuries respectively. Christos Tzolis is poised to return to the matchday squad after recovering from a calf injury.
Arsenal are boosted by the return of several key players, including midfielder Thomas Partey and £50million signing Ben White.
Most Read
- 1 PRESSER: Arsenal v City - McLean boost, Giannoulis out; Sargent a doubt
- 2 Championship deal for midfielder after Canaries exit
- 3 Farke on Dortmund transfer link to Max Aarons
- 4 Farke's relief at Tzolis return
- 5 From rejection for being 'too small' to the Premier League with Norwich City
- 6 RECAP: Norwich City U23s 4 Aston Villa U23s 2
- 7 Superb City U23s earn deserved 4-2 win over Aston Villa
- 8 Krul's bullish message to City's detractors
- 9 Klopp's character reference for City new boy
- 10 City loan export will come good, insists Pompey boss
New signing Takehiro Tomiyasu could be handed his debut after completing a deadline day move from Bologna.
- Watch our City correspondents Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt from the Emirates live just before 2pm