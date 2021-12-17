Arsenal chief calls on Premier League for Covid 'clarity' ahead of City trip

Video

Mikel Arteta feels the Premier League need to get on top of the festive impact of Covid on the fixture list, ahead of Arsenal's scheduled Boxing Day trip to Norwich City.

Arsenal's visit to Leeds is one of only two Saturday top flight games still on, with City's away game at West Ham this weekend postponed due to the growing impact of Covid, illness and injury on Dean Smith's squad.

City are now believed to have only nine players able to train at Colney, with rigorous daily testing in place to ensure the Canaries' home Boxing Day game against the Gunners goes ahead.

Arteta revealed at his pre-match press call on Friday morning, prior to heading north, his squad's latest round of Covid testing had returned a full set of negative results.

"Yes, but this is changing every day and that uncertainty that we all have," he said. "Hopefully we don't have any cases but we will have to wait and see. We have seen what is happening in the league and at many other clubs, and that is the reason why many games are not being played this weekend.

"We have had issues in the last few weeks like everyone has, we are not an exception and we are trying to manage that as well as possible and that is what we are trying to do.

"Health-wise I hope that we are doing everything we can to protect everybody. Obviously the vaccine protocols are in place, everyone is trying to do their best and I am sure with everything we are doing we can do our best to keep everyone healthy.

"In terms of the competition, two things: we need much more clarity about why those games are not being played and what you need to not play a game, so we are playing in the same league.

"At the end the most important thing is that we are able to maintain within the context the fairness of the competition and for me this is a big thing now.

"We always want to play when we have the right conditions to do so, 100pc. But we have been here, on the other side of the table, when we had all the arguments in the world not to play a football match and we ended up playing it.

"That is what I am saying, we need clarity because (otherwise) the fairness of the competition can be altered and that wouldn't be fair."

Smith revealed after a midweek 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa his sporting director, Stuart Webber, had sought clarification from the Premier League, with players either testing positive or displaying symptoms.

Had that game been scheduled for later in the week the expectation is the Premier League would have had to sanction a postponement.

Brentford chief Thomas Frank has gone a step further in the past 24 hours and called for a 'circuit break' to the fixture list.

"I think there are people that know much more than I do to try and find out what the best solution is, to find out if we should carry on playing with the rules that we have at the moment or stop it," said Arteta. "I don’t know, it’s not something that I want to give an opinion on because I’m not a scientist and I’m not a specialist and we have to rely on the government and the Premier League to try to make the best decision.

"At the end of the day it’s the regulators who make a decision about whether a game is going to be played or not, but to play under the same rules I think we all have to understand the reasons behind it."