City victory was a 'must win' admits Arteta

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:36 AM September 12, 2021   
Mikel Arteta savours a vital Arsenal Premier League win over Norwich City

Mikel Arteta savours a vital Arsenal Premier League win over Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes a 1-0 Premier League home win over Norwich City can be a watershed moment.

The Spaniard's own future at the Emirates had been questioned, after a desperate start to the new campaign, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second half close range finish eased the pressure on Arteta.

"Emotionally it was a very tough game to play, after the three defeats, playing here in front of your crowd. It was a must-win game," he said. "We want to be up there with the best in this country, and be the best like when we have been one of the best in terms of performances and trophies. That is our only aim.

"I had doubts, I had question marks because I had to read and I had to understand and I had to reflect a little bit on different opinions and criticism. 

"I must say, it’s probably been the best 10 to 15 days I’ve ever had since I’ve been in football. I’m not saying they were the easiest, but probably the best. You have to find a purpose for why you do what you do and why you’ve made the decision to be a football player or a coach. It’s all made sense in the last week or so.

NCFC Extra: Paddy's Pointers after Norwich City's Arsenal defeat

"It's about the relationship we have built. It’s about the level of trust that everybody at the club has. It’s about connections and emotionally how players react, how everybody in the team - and I’m talking about every department at the club - supports and tries to improve and be positive around the situation.

"You have to win football matches but, for me, that’s an absolute joy to watch, how everybody has been behaving around the context that we had around us.

"I’m extremely grateful (to the fans) and I got pretty emotional to see that because I think it’s pretty difficult to see in football. People are maybe expecting something or they want to go down other roads and try to transmit hate or whatever, and it wasn’t the case at all - so thank you so much."

Arsenal vs Norwich City
