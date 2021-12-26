Paddy's Pointers: City 0-5 Arsenal

Opinion

Paddy Davitt delivered his Arsenal verdict after Norwich City's 5-0 Premier League humbling.

The Canaries crashed to their heaviest home defeat of the season, with rapidly-improving Arsenal showing a ruthless edge at Carrow Road.

City were booed off at half-time and on the final whistle by a section of the home support, with many others opting to head to the exits as Arsenal sealed the rout late in the second half.

Norwich look a long way from safety now, if not in terms of actual points difference certainly when you examine a squad under Dean Smith who have now scored one goal in six and leak at an alarming rate.

Paddy gives his verdict on the latest limp offering, the overall state of play and who is falling short of the mark.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free two month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here