Farke's take on VAR call in City's 1-0 Arsenal defeat

Published: 6:18 PM September 11, 2021 Updated: 6:24 PM September 11, 2021

Teemu Pukki sums up another frustrating Premier League shift for Norwich City at Arsenal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke admitted Arsenal’s ‘lucky’ goal was tough to swallow for Norwich City in a 1-0 Premier League defeat at the Emirates.

The Canaries’ players protested to referee Michael Oliver in the immediate aftermath of Pierre-Emerick Aumbameyang’s close range second half finish.

Farke confirmed afterwards his men felt Bukayo Saka handled in the build up, while the VAR check deemed the former Borussia Dortmund ace was onside when the ball spiralled towards him, following Tim Krul’s initial parry from Nicolas Pepe.

“I haven’t watched the scene back. Even if it was a mistake by VAR we can’t change it anyway,” said Farke, with Norwich replacing the Gunners at the bottom of the early standings with no points from four league games. “It was a doubtful scene.

"My captain, Grant Hanley, says he won the ball and then Bukayo Saka handled the ball. He stopped for a moment thinking it was going to be a free kick.

“The scene plays on and ends with maybe an offside from (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang. It wasn’t given and it is not my topic. We have to accept it. It was decisive and it was a lucky goal.

“I trust the referees, I trust the VAR system. I don’t want to watch it back.

“We are unbelievably disappointed. We are not playing for performances, we are playing for points. When the dust settles you have to say we can take so many positive things from this game.

"The first 15 minutes was tough. I half expected this because they always start on the front foot. We had a few changes to our starting line up, but we fought our way into this game but from minute 25 we controlled this game. We dominated possession.

"We missed that cutting edge to use one of these situations. But it is difficult to control all their counter attacks. Then after the goal we have to take more risks, we changed the base formation, brought many offensive-minded players onto the pitch and had some situations with Teemu (Pukki).

"You have to accept when you take risks there will be more counter attacks."

