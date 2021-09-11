NCFC LIVE: City hoping to inflict more misery on Arteta's Arsenal

Live

Published: 1:30 PM September 11, 2021

Norwich City are hoping to inflict further misery on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. - Credit: PA

Norwich City travel to the Emirates hoping to inflict further misery on Arsenal, with both sides yet to register a single point in the Premier League campaign.

The Canaries are hoping to become the latest side to beat the Gunners, who had been forced to deal with a barrage of criticism after their poor start to the league campaign.

City have new additions Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann available to make their debuts and are strengthened by the return of Greek winger Christos Tzolis. Dimitris Giannoulis and Christoph Zimmermann will miss out with injuries.

Josh Sargent is also a doubt after his lengthy journey back to the UK after representing the United States in the early hours of Thursday morning. City saw a wealth of internationals return to Colney late in the week.

Arsenal have made their worse start to a league season in their history, with pressure growing on Mikel Arteta after three consecutive defeats and no goals scored.

That form means the Gunners sit rooted to the foot of the Premier League table ahead of an encounter against pointless City, who did display more promise in their defeat to Leicester before the international break.

The Spaniard is boosted by the return of a series of key players, including Thomas Partey and £50m signing Ben White.

A win for either team could really kickstarted their respective campaigns, with City's daunting start easing somewhat after this fixture.

- Follow the action from the Emirates with our Canaries correspondents, with kick-off at 3pm