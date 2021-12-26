Match Report

It was a Boxing Day horrorshow for Norwich City as they were heavily beaten 5-0 at home to Arsenal.

Dean Smith's side were second best throughout and failed to land a single blow on the in-form Gunners, with the City's boss' honeymoon period well and truly over.

Arsenal toyed with a Norwich side who looked sorry for themselves for major periods and already look resigned to a return to the Championship. They lack quality and are struggling to display anything positive from an attacking sense.

A brace from Bukayo Saka and goals from Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe condemned the Canaries to their heaviest home defeat of the season.

Norwich City

(4-2-3-1)

SUBS:

33 McGovern (GK)

3 Byram

14 Cantwell

18 Tzolis (on for Placheta, 76)

19 Sorensen

20 Lees-Melou (on for Dowell, 67)

26 Mumba

30 Giannoulis

35 Idah (on for Sargent, 72)

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Placheta (off the ball incident, 41)

Arsenal

(4-2-3-1)





SUBS:

1 Leno (GK)

10 Smith Rowe (on for Martinelli, 82)

19 Pepe (on for Saka, 78)

20 Tavares

22 Pablo Mari

23 Lokonga

25 Elneny (on for Partey, 75)

30 Nketiah

87 Patino

Manager: Mikel Arteta

- Bookings: Xhaka (off the ball incident, 40), Partey (foul on Kabak, 62)

- Added on time: 2 mins/ 2 mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Referee: Graham Scott

- VAR: Lee Mason

KEY MOMENTS

6 - GOAL ARSENAL (SAKA) - Kabak's misplaced pass is seized upon by Tierney, who he catches late. Play continues and Odegaard finds Saka, who cuts inside and rolls into the far corner. 0-1

15 - Gilmour's clipped ball in the box nearly picks out the on running Placheta, but Ramsdale mops up easily

27 - Saka's sits Williams down and floats a cross onto the head of Lacazette, who failed to make the most of the opportunity and couldn't direct his header on target

29 - Martinelli's give and go with Xhaka ends up with the Brazilian crossing straight into Gunn's arms

30 - Arsenal break through Odegaard who escapes Gibson's attentions and they work the ball to Martinelli. His cross is deflected but Partey attempts to improvise and scuffs an overhead kick over the bar

31 - Neat flick from Pukki sends Placheta racing forward. The Polish international carries the ball into the box and flashes a shot at goal, only for Ramsdale to save

43 - Gilmour's curling cross is flicked towards his own goal by Gabriel, only for Ramsdale to produce a save

44 - GOAL ARSENAL (TIERNEY) - Williams' pass is intercepted and Arsenal break through Odegaard. His pass picks out Tierney, who drives into the box and finishes well to double the score. 0-2

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-2 ARSENAL

59 - Saka's poor pass is intercepted by Williams, who finds Sargent in the box. He tees up Gilmour's, whose low drive is deflected wide

62- White's long pass beautifully picks out Martinelli, who sees his shot deflect off Aarons and loop into the net, only for the linesman to rule it out for offside

67 - GOAL ARSENAL (SAKA) - The Arsenal winger works a yard for himself before firing into the bottom right hand corner of the net to make it three. 0-3

74 - Pukki is gift-wrapped a chance from a poor Arsenal backpass. He is unable to get a shot away and Holding is able to marshal him away from goal

83 - Kabak concedes a penalty with a reckless challenge on Lacazette

84 - GOAL ARSENAL (LACAZETTE) - The Frenchman sends Gunn the wrong way to add a fourth Arsenal goal. 0-4

90 +1 - GOAL ARSENAL (ODEGAARD) - Odegaard adds a fifth goal in stoppage time. 0-5

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-5 ARSENAL

SNAP RATINGS:

Gunn 5; Aarons 5, Kabak 3, Gibson 4, Williams 4; McLean 4, Gilmour 4; Placheta 6, Dowell 5, Sargent 4; Pukki 4. Subs: Lees-Melou 4, Idah 4, Tzolis N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City – Arsenal)

Possession: 34% - 66%

Shots: 4 - 14

Shots on Target: 2 - 6

XG: 0.18 - 2.64

Corners: 3 - 5

Fouls: 13 - 7