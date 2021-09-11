ARSENAL 1 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Published: 5:04 PM September 11, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM September 11, 2021

Arsenal recorded their first win of the campaign after beating Norwich City 1-0 at the Emirates. - Credit: PA

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's controversial goal gifted Arsenal their first win of the Premier League season, but they were made to work hard by Norwich City.

The Canaries battled hard and were the better side for portions of the game, but their attacking play lacked a cutting edge and Arsenal eventually ground them down.

City are the only side in the top-flight to remain pointless after four matches and move to the bottom of the table. They welcome Watford to Carrow Road next weekend in a game that already feels pivotal.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal's starting XI for the Premier League clash against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant





SUBS:

1 Leno (GK)

5 Partey (on for Lokonga, 63)

9 Lacazette

10 Smith Rowe (on for Tomiyasu, 63)

17 Cedric (on for Maitland Niles, 83)

20 Tavares

21 Chambers

22 Mari

35 Martinelli



Bookings: Partey (foul on McLean, 88)



Norwich City (4-3-3)

Daniel Farke made four changes to his starting XI for the trip to Arsenal. - Credit: Archant



SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

4 Gibson

8 Gilmour

14 Cantwell (on for Dowell, 63)

15 Kabak

16 Normann

17 Rashica (on for Tzolis, 70)

19 Sorensen

35 Idah (on for Rupp, 80)

- Bookings: Aarons (foul on Aubameyang 43), Hanley (foul on Aubameyang, 49)

- Added on time: 1 min/ 4 mins

- Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

- VAR: Mike Dean (Cheshire)





KEY MOMENTS

14: 0-0 Tim Krul saves Albert Sambi Lokonga's right footed shot from outside the box in the centre of his goal. Assisted by Martin Odegaard.

15: 0-0 Kenny McLean heads Max Aarons' cross wide seven yards out.

26: 0-0 Aarons collects Pierre Lees-Melou's diagonal ball to cut infield and test Aaron Ramsdale with a curling left-footed effort.

37: 0-0 Kieran Dowell left footed shot from 20 yards is blocked.

43: 0-0 Nicolas Pepe clips a left-footed shot over.

HALF TIME - ARSENAL 0-0 NORWICH CITY

57: 0-0 Superb goal-saving block from Brandon Williams to foil Nicolas Pepe at the far post.

66: 1-0 GOAL Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slots from close range. Goal stands after a VAR check. Pepe dips inside Williams but Tim Krul parries his first shot onto the post before an attempted scoop on his goalline under pressure from Pepe sees the ball squirm to Aubameyang.

70: 1-0 Aarons is left unmarked 16 yards out but his left-footed half volley flies well over.

83: 1-0 Krul halts Aubameyang with his legs after the striker tries his luck from 18 yards.

87: 1-0 Krul foils Emile Smith-Rowe after his initial clearance goes to a home shirt.

90+3: 1-0 Teemu Pukki brings the ball down but his shot is blocked.

FULL TIME - ARSENAL 1-0 NORWICH CITY





SNAP RATINGS

Krul 6; Aarons 6, Hanley 6, Omobamidele 6, Williams 8; Rupp 6, McLean 6, Lees-Melou 6; Dowell 6, Tzolis 7; Pukki 6. Subs: Cantwell N/A, Rashica N/A, Idah N/A

MATCH STATS

(Arsenal - Norwich City)

Possession: 52% - 48%

Shots: 30 - 10

Shots on Target: 6 - 1

Corners: 8 - 4

Fouls: 9 - 11