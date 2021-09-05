Arteta job fears if Arsenal fail to beat City

Video

Published: 9:35 AM September 5, 2021 Updated: 9:54 AM September 5, 2021

Former Arsenal player and now coach Mikel Arteta is coming under pressure ahead of Norwich City trip - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mikel Arteta must beat Norwich City or prepare for the sack at Arsenal, claims BT Sport pundit Joe Cole.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder insists the stakes could not be any higher for the under-fire Gunners’ chief, ahead of next weekend’s Premier League tussle between the bottom two at the Emirates.

Arteta’s squad have yet to pick up a point or score a goal in three top flight fixtures, and Cole feels anything other than a victory over the Canaries may spell the end for the Spaniard.

“He’s in the storm at the moment. He has to find a result against Norwich and if he doesn’t beat Norwich, I think it’s probably the end for him,” said Cole, quoted by the Metro speaking to Coral. “The future at Arsenal is obviously up in the air.

"I know they’ve played Chelsea, they played Manchester City, the two best teams, but it’s the manner of both defeats.

“They had all pre-season to prepare for the Brentford game and they got it wrong on the day because they weren’t at it mentally.

“That has happened too much with the Arsenal. That’s not Arteta’s fault. It’s been something that’s just been like damp getting into the woodwork at the club.

“In the two defeats against the big boys, it was like they laid down and died.

“I do like how Arteta has handled the situation. He is hardening as a manager, you can see that in him. So, I think he’s got that. He’s obviously a well-schooled coach because of his work with Pep (Guardiola). He’s a thoughtful guy.”

Both clubs lost 5-0 against the champions on the road, but Arsenal also folded on the opening night at newly-promoted Brentford 2-0 and were second best at home to London rivals, Chelsea, in another 2-0 defeat.

Arteta, who took over in December 2019, does have a Premier League win over the Canaries, after a 4-0 home victory in the ‘Project Restart’ period towards the end of City’s previous top flight bid.

