City loanee Ramsey sets his sights on Championship title

Interview

Aston Villa prospect Aaron Ramsey is greedy for more silverware after signing up to Dean Smith’s Championship promotion bid at Norwich City.

The 19-year-old younger brother of highly-rated Villans’ midfielder Jacob jumped at the chance to work again under former Villa coaching duo Smith and Craig Shakespeare.

Ramsey sealed a season long loan move ahead of the club's 1-1 Championship draw against Wigan.

The teenager was an interested spectator at Carrow Road for the Latics' visit, but Smith hinted on Monday he could be involved in Tuesday’s League Cup first round tie against Birmingham City if the Canaries obtain FA clearance in time.

Ramsey has excelled at age group level, winning the FA Youth Cup at Villa under current City first team coach Liam Bramley and helping England to victory at this summer's Under-19s European Championships.

Now the attacking midfielder is targeting more success in Norfolk after Smith’s pursuit.

“I had just got back from pre-season tour with (Aston) Villa and Dean gave me a ring and said he wanted to take me on loan. When I heard that I knew I wanted to come to Norwich City,” said Ramsey, speaking to the club’s Youtube channel. “Everyone knows they are a big club who should be in the Premier League.

"It was a no brainer and hopefully I can help push the club into the Premier League. I am looking forward to working with Dean and Craig again and obviously Liam, from when I was part of the academy.

“I won the FA Youth Cup with Liam. Then I was part of the England squad who won the Euros at under-19s level this past summer. I think I can take a lot from that. Hopefully we can win the league here as well.

“It’s been really easy to settle in. The lads are perfect and it already feels like I have been here a week or two. I was there on Saturday and it was a great atmosphere. I can’t wait to get started.

“What do I bring? Goals, and creating goals hopefully."