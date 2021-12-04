Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Villa ace on debt he owes to City chief Smith

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:06 PM December 4, 2021
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith speaks to Ezri Konsa during the Premier League match at St Mary's Sta

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has praised Dean Smith. - Credit: PA

Ezri Konsa was signed by Dean Smith for both Brentford and Aston Villa. 

The 24-year-old was playing in League One with Charlton Athletic before Smith plucked him from the Valley and made him a key part of his Bees side during the 2018/19 season.

In October of that year, Smith departed to join his boyhood club and guided them back to the Premier League after a late surge to the play-offs. 

Konsa reunited with Smith the following summer and became a Premier League player with Villa. Since he was awarded his first start for the club, the defender has been a core part of the squad and is on the cusp of breaking into the senior England set-up. 

Smith departed Villa last month before becoming the head coach of Norwich City just a week later. 

The 50-year-old remains unbeaten ahead of a daunting trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. 

City are looking tougher to beat and are conceding fewer chances than was the case a month or so ago. The next task for the Canaries boss to address is the creation of goalscoring chances. 

John Terry was a first-team coach to Smith at Villa and recently told a fascinating story about his approach to man-management. Konsa has added to that praise from a player's perspective.

Norwich City manager Dean Smith before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich

Ezri Konsa has wished Dean Smith well at Norwich City. - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 PRESSER: Spurs v City - Rashica major injury blow; Normann also out
  2. 2 Smith's surprise at prolific Pukki
  3. 3 Smith weighs up City options after Rashica setback
  1. 4 'Some didn't feel right for me' - Lampard on potential job opportunities
  2. 5 Smith wary of Kane and Conte double act
  3. 6 'Great passion' - Skipp stars for Spurs ahead of City reunion
  4. 7 Canaries legend Holt joins West Ham scouting team
  5. 8 'We need to be better' - Pukki's warning ahead of City's trip to Spurs
  6. 9 Outpouring of love for lifelong Canaries fan Lil as she battles illness
  7. 10 David Freezer: The real test of City's defensive improvement

The Villa defender, who is now managed by Steven Gerrard, has offered a fascinating insight into how Smith used to address his squad before they went out onto the pitch. 

"He signed me twice, at Brentford and Aston Villa," the defender told Sky Sports. "He gave me my Premier League debut and showed a lot of faith in me. I will always be grateful for what he has done for my career. I hope he does really well at Norwich.

"Before every game he would tell me, 'concentration for 90 minutes.' That would just stick in my head. No matter how tired I am, even if it is the 90th minute, always stay focused because in the Premier League if you sleep for a second you get punished for it."

Don't Miss

Dean Smith is looking forward to a testing December for Norwich City

Video

Smith on daunting December for City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Williams leads the charge in a comeback against Southampton. Dean Smith wants the same intensity for Wolves' visit

Opinion

David Hannant: Loan rangers starting to prove me wrong

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by

Opinion

Connor Southwell: It's time to acknowledge Pukki as a City great

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City striker Josip Drmic is on loan at HNK Rijeka

LOAN WATCH: City striker on target again in Croatia

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon