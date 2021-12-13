PRESSER: City v Aston Villa - Hanley, Normann, Omobamidele ruled out

Updated

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley suffered a shoulder injury against Manchester United that leaves him a major doubt for the visit of Aston Villa - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game against Aston Villa - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

Grant Hanley is ruled out for Tuesday night after Smith confirmed he must keep his left arm in a sling for the next 10 days, following a heavy landing in a tangle with Cristiano Ronaldo during the first half of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Smith did confirm there is no dislocation and no fracture but the captain is now awaiting a scan to assess any ligament damage.

The City chief reported no other fresh injuries from those on duty against United. Ben Gibson will come back into contention if he trains later on Monday, after a tight thigh kept him out on Saturday.

Fellow centre back Andrew Omombamidele has a stress fracture in his back that could sideline him for two weeks.

Mathias Normann is also still on the casualty list with his on going pelvic issue. Christos Tzolis is now in self-isolation at home after testing positive for Covid.

But there was a sliver of positive injury news with Smith confirming Milot Rashica is back out on the grass after his groin injury. Arsenal's Boxing Day visit is now the target.

Christoph Zimmermann is a longer term absentee and on the way back from early season ankle surgery.

