Press conference

PRESSER: Villa v City - Sargent on track; Zimbo ruled out

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:45 AM April 29, 2022
Updated: 10:25 AM April 29, 2022
Josh Sargent has missed the last four Norwich City games with an ankle injury

Josh Sargent has missed the last four Norwich City games with an ankle injury - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game at Aston Villa - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Smith marks his first competitive return to his former club on a weekend that could seal the Canaries' relegation if results go against them.

Smith was pressed for his thoughts ahead of his return and his reaction to the events surrounding sporting director Stuart Webber, either side of the Newcastle defeat last weekend.

Christoph Zimmermann is ruled out this weekend with a hip flexor issue.

Josh Sargent will be available for selection if he comes through a final training session with no issues, after his return from an ankle injury this week.

Lukas Rupp (knee) is also in the mix for Villa Park after he missed out last weekend against Newcastle with what his head coach had labelled 'pain behind his knee'.

The City chief also provided a full fitness update on those who featured in the 3-0 Carrow Road home loss to the Magpies.

Kenny McLean has not took part in contact this week training due to the broken toe injured at Manchester United but is available.

Andrew Omobamidele (back), Adam Idah (knee) and Ozan Kabak (hamstring) are out for the rest of the season. 

Recap the press conference, with full reaction and build up to the Canaries' game at Villa throughout the rest of the day only on the Pink Un+ app

Aston Villa vs Norwich City
