CANARIES 0 ASTON VILLA 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City's attacking struggles continued as they made it four games out of their last five without a goal as they were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa at Carrow Road.
Dean Smith's reunion with his employers was an unhappy one as they controlled large portions of the fixture to ensure a victory in Norfolk.
Norwich were without nine players due to Covid, injuries and players self-isolating. City consulted with the Premier League in an attempt to get this game called off, but saw their efforts knocked back.
Goals in either half courtesy of Jacob Ramsey, who impressed on the evening, and a late tap in from Ollie Watkins condemned the Canaries to their thrid defeat in succession.
Norwich City
(4-3-3)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
3 Byram (on for Kabak, 45 + 1)
10 Dowell (on for Placheta, 75)
26 Mumba
30 Giannoulis
35 Idah (on for Cantwell, 61)
40 Tomkinson
43 Dickson-Peters
46 Rowe
Head coach: Dean Smith
- Bookings: Aarons (foul on Ramsey, 47), Byram (foul on Mings, 56), Williams (foul on Cash, 64)
Aston Villa
(4-3-3)
SUBS:
44 Marschall (GK)
16 Tuanzebe (on for McGinn, 88)
17 Trezeguet
20 Ings (on for Young, 59)
30 Hause
32 Philogene-Bidace
33 Chukwuemeka (on for Buendia, 83)
35 Archer
47 Iroegbunam
Head coach: Steven Gerrard
- Bookings: Konsa (dissent, 49)
- Added on time: 4 mins/ 5 mins
- Venue: Carrow Road
- Attendance: 26,836
- Referee: Darren Coote
- VAR: Peter Bankes
KEY MOMENTS
1 - Buendia sends Cash away down the left, Williams recovers to make a firm challenge on the Villa right-back
8 - McGinn's dipping effort from range almost catches Krul out but City's keeper back peddles to push the ball over the bar
15 - Placheta's deep cross from the right picks out the on running McLean, whose shot is blocked by Cash and goes behind for a corner
17 - McGinn's chipped pass into Watkins catches Gibson out, but the City defender recovers enough to steer the England international's effort behind
20 - Williams misjudged a pass and gets beaten on the outside by Cash. Gilmour fails to clear his low cross and Ramsey shoots, but Sorensen blocks well
35 - GOAL ASTON VILLA (RAMSEY 35) - The midfielder profits from Kabak clattering Watkins and surges towards goal. He isn't tackled by either Gibson or Aarons and shifts the ball onto his left foot before firing the ball into the net 0-1
40 - McGinn's corner nearly finds itself in the net but Krul manages to claw it past the far post and out for a corner
HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-1 ASTON VILLA
51 - Glorious chance for McLean, who intercepts Young's backpass and nudges the ball towards goal. He rushed the chance and his effort lacked control
55 - Watkins meets Cash's cross and Krul is forced into a save with his feet
70 - Nice determination from Placheta who beats Targett but the Villa left-back recovers to clear his cross
72 - Idah's flicked header from Gilmour's flat free-kick is collected routinely by Martinez
84 - GOAL ASTON VILLA (WATKINS 84) - Gilmour fails to complete a simple pass to Aarons who would have been on the attack and Villa attack. Chukwuemeka does well to cross and pick out Watkins who is left to tap the ball into the net. 0-2
FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-2 ASTON VILLA
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 6; Aarons 6, Gibson 5, Kabak 5, Williams 5; Sorensen 5, McLean 5, Gilmour 4; Placheta 6, Cantwell 4; Pukki 4 SUBS: Byram 5, Idah 5, Dowell N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Norwich City – Aston Villa)
Possession: 50% - 50%
Shots: 7 - 17
Shots on Target: 3 - 6
XG: 0.64 - 1.73
Corners: 7 - 10
Fouls: 12 - 9