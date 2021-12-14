Paddy's Pointers: City 0-2 Aston Villa

Opinion

Brandon Williams tumbles under John McGinn's challenge in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Aston Villa verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat.

City were hit by a fresh wave of injuries and Covid-related absences at Carrow Road on Tuesday night. Pierre Lees-Melou, Josh Sargent and Lukas Rupp were all absent, with head coach Dean Smith confirming afterwards some of his squad are showing symptoms that are being assessed by the Canaries' medical team.

On the pitch, Ozan Kabak's first half exit, with cramps in his calves, made it four senior centre backs on the sidelines.

Sam Byram was an emergency introduction for his first Premier League action since February 2020, after his own hamstring-related injury nightmare.

City were no match for Steven Gerrard's slick visitors in the opening half, in particular, with Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins sealing the victory.

