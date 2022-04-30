Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: Villa 2-0 Norwich City - Canaries relegated

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:23 PM April 30, 2022
Updated: 6:24 PM April 30, 2022
Teemu Pukki sums up the mood as Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League at Aston Villa

Teemu Pukki sums up the mood as Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League at Aston Villa - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Aston Villa verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 loss confirmed their Premier League relegation.

Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings spoiled Dean Smith's Villa Park homecoming, and coupled with Burnley's late comeback at Watford sealed City's top flight fate.

Paddy reflects on a day that felt a long time coming, who is to blame and what needs to happen next.

Why Mathias Normann now looks a pale imitation of his former self, and seeks some solace amid the gloom in the presence of Sam Byram and Kieran Dowell for the long march back.

Aston Villa vs Norwich City
