Follow live updates from Aston Villa v Norwich City

Norwich City are hoping to avoid relegation from the Premier League against Aston Villa today. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League fate could be secured today with a defeat to Aston Villa.

The Canaries will be officially relegated should they get beaten by Steven Gerrard's men and Burnley continue their survival mission with a victory against 19th placed Watford.

Dean Smith returns to his former club expecting a hero's welcome, but he will hoping to silence his old hunting ground and ensure the fight for the unlikeliest of great escapes continues into next weekend.

The City boss achieved plenty in his three years at Villa Park, including promotion from the Championship and steering them to Premier League safety. He was sacked as head coach of his boyhood club in November after five straight league defeats.

Smith is looking to become the first former Aston Villa manager to win against his old side in the Premier League. Smith has failed with one attempt, ex-City boss Martin O'Neill did so twice and Ron Atkinson five times.

Norwich's top-flight record at Villa Park isn't great. The Canaries have failed to win there in their last eight Premier League fixtures. That said, Gerrard's side haven't won in any of their last five matches.

