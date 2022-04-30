Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Aston Villa v Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:30 PM April 30, 2022
Emi Buendia of Aston Villa and Jacob Sorensen of Norwich in action during the Premier League match a

Norwich City are hoping to avoid relegation from the Premier League against Aston Villa today. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League fate could be secured today with a defeat to Aston Villa. 

The Canaries will be officially relegated should they get beaten by Steven Gerrard's men and Burnley continue their survival mission with a victory against 19th placed Watford. 

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Dean Smith returns to his former club expecting a hero's welcome, but he will hoping to silence his old hunting ground and ensure the fight for the unlikeliest of great escapes continues into next weekend. 

The City boss achieved plenty in his three years at Villa Park, including promotion from the Championship and steering them to Premier League safety. He was sacked as head coach of his boyhood club in November after five straight league defeats. 

Smith is looking to become the first former Aston Villa manager to win against his old side in the Premier League. Smith has failed with one attempt, ex-City boss Martin O'Neill did so twice and Ron Atkinson five times.

Norwich's top-flight record at Villa Park isn't great. The Canaries have failed to win there in their last eight Premier League fixtures. That said, Gerrard's side haven't won in any of their last five matches.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or view via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon