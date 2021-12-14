'Toothless' - City fans reflect on disappointing Villa defeat

Opinion

Norwich City put in a disappointing performance as they were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa at Carrow Road.

Goals are in limited supply for Norwich City as they drew another blank against Aston Villa at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki was isolated and City's only major chance of the evening came courtesy of an under-hit backpass from Ashley Young, which Kenny McLean failed to capitalise on in the second half.

This performance adds to an increasing body of games where City have failed to find the back of the net. They haven't scored in four of their last five matches, with Pukki's goal against Newcastle the last time they've netted in the Premier League.

Milot Rashica's absence compounds the issue but with the Kosovan international set to be missing for a few more weeks, Dean Smith will have to discover a solution and soon.

A Covid outbreak in the camp has seen a host of players miss out, with City recording their second case of the virus this week. Smith revealed that several others were displaying symptoms and awaiting the results of their PCR tests.

City's game against West Ham this weekend could be in doubt if the club return more positives. The Canaries are also missing players through injuries.

