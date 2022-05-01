'I’m disappointed for Norwich and Dean' - Gerrard backs Smith to lead Canaries' fightback

Interview

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed Dean Smith to turn it around at Norwich City after Premier League relegation - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Steven Gerrard is convinced Dean Smith will bring the good times back to Norwich City after Aston Villa's 2-0 Premier League win sealed the Canaries' relegation.

Gerrard replaced Smith at Villa Park but feels City have the right man to get them into contention to be one of the favourites for Championship promotion next season.

"I’m disappointed for Norwich and Dean," said Gerrard. "He’s someone who I think they’ve employed for the big picture.

“They were in a tough place when he got the job. It was always going to be a massive mountain to climb to keep them up, I’ve got no doubts they will be one of the favourites to bounce back next year.

“They’ve got a good coach and they fought from start to finish today, I’m sure he’ll be pleased with the application from them and we wish them well moving forward.

“I think it was important Dean got the welcome that he got (from the Villa supporters). The fans got the opportunity to show their appreciation for the work that he did here bringing them up from the Championship into the Premier League.

"Everyone is grateful for that and we wish him well.”