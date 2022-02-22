Three City first-teamers feature in U23s defeat to Aston Villa

Video

Ozan Kabak featured for Norwich City's U23s against Aston Villa on Monday evening. - Credit: Ben Peters/Focus Images Ltd

Christos Tzolis, Ozan Kabak and Jonathan Rowe all featured for Norwich City's U23 side during Monday evening's 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Dean Smith permitted those players to be made available for Alan Neilson's young Canaries side in the hope of exposing them to more minutes ahead of a high pressure Premier League run-in.

Tzolis was omitted from the matchday squad to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, with Rowe, Kieran Dowell and Przemyslaw Placheta preferred to the Greek international.

The 20-year-old had a glorious chance to open the scoring in the first half after initially setting Abu Kamara away. The ball fell to him later in the move and he rounded the keeper but blazed his effort over the bar with just a defender on the line to beat.

Rowe, who was involved in some of City's most influential attacking moments, also saw a curling shot narrowly beat the post in the first half. The 18-year-old, who has been promoted to the first team by Smith, was lively throughout the contest.

Despite the better chances falling to City's youngsters, which also saw Kamara hit the post with a shot on the hour mark, it was Villa who took the lead courtesy Taylor-Jay Hart just after the interval.

The defender was on the end of Paul Appiah's cutback before tucking the ball into the bottom corner to open the scoring in front of Steven Gerrard and his backroom staff who were in the stands at Villa Park.

Liam Gibbs and Tony Springett both squandered chances to get City's youngsters back into the contest whilst Kabak's tackle on Carney Chukwuemeka was crucial to preventing the hosts from doubling their advantage.

They did secure victory through Brad Young's late strike on the counter attack. The striker, who returned from a loan spell with Carlisle United in January, saw his effort saved by Dylan Berry but was able to follow up with a smart finish.

Tim Iroegbunam saw red late on for a tackle on Tzolis, who struck a free-kick over the bar.

Neilson's men remain second behind runaway leaders Fulham in the Premier League b2 Division 2, with their next game next Monday against Newcastle United at the Walks.

⚽ Hart 48'

⚽ Young 90'



The best of the action from last night's #PL2 victory at Villa Park. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 22, 2022

Aston Villa U23: Sinisalo, Barber, Smith, Feeney, Chrisene (Appiah 46), Iroegbunam, Hart, Lindley (C) (Goodridge 87), O'Reilly, Chukwuemeka, Young. Subs not used: Zych, Ealing, Afoka

Goals: Hart (48), Young (90+3)

Bookings: Iroegbunam (43), Appiah (50), Feeney (85)

Norwich City: Berry, Riley (Giurgi 68), Tomkinson (C), Kabak, Earley (Matos 84), Gibbs, Clarke, Springett, Tzolis, Kamara, Rowe. Subs not used: Rose, Aboh, Warner

Goals: None

Bookings: Gibbs (47), Giurgi (72), Springett (90+2)